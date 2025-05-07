8th Pay Commission: Another Rs 85,000 for central govt employees? Here's the update
The 8th Pay Commission was announced in January, with recommendations on salary and pension revisions expected next year. A significant update suggests a potential increase of ₹85,000 in employee accounts upon implementation.
Discussions surrounding the 8th Pay Commission continue. Over 10 million central government employees and pensioners are following news about the 8th Pay Commission.
DA was recently increased by 2% under the 7th Pay Commission, reaching 55%. Under the 7th Pay Commission, the minimum basic salary for a Level 1 government employee is ₹18,000. With 55% DA, it becomes ₹27,900.
The fitment factor might be applied to ₹27,900 instead of ₹18,000. Reports suggest a fitment factor between 1.92 and 2.86. With a fitment factor of 2.57, the salary would be ₹71,703. With 2.86, it could be ₹79,794. Employees currently earning a basic salary of ₹18,000 could see their salaries rise to between ₹53,000 and ₹79,000.
The government announced the formation of the 8th Pay Commission on January 16. While no formal announcement has been made, the 8th Pay Commission is expected to submit its recommendations in the latter half of 2026. The 8th Pay Commission is expected to be implemented from January 1, 2026.