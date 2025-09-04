Image Credit : Getty

The expected salary increments will largely depend on the “fitment factor,” a multiplier applied to the basic pay. Experts estimate this factor to range between 1.83 and 2.86, which could translate into a potential salary increase of 13% to 34%. However, the current DA of 55% is likely to reset to zero and be merged into the basic pay once the 8th Pay Commission is implemented from January 1, 2026.

This reset may moderate the immediate increase, but it could still be beneficial in the long run, as pensions are calculated based on basic pay and DA.