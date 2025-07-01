80% of Indians may run out of retirement savings: Experts reveal shocking data
Experts advise saving 15% of monthly income to avoid financial struggles after retirement. 80% of Indians risk depleting their savings post-retirement. Sound investments are recommended for financial security.
India's retirement crisis has already begun
The recent COVID pandemic highlighted the importance of savings. Over 80% of Indians face the risk of running out of savings after retirement. Economists fear India's middle class faces a major retirement financial crisis. Wealth analyst Mohit Beriwala, in his LinkedIn post, claims this isn't a future problem, it's already here.
India's middle class heading towards retirement crisis
He analyzed how much the middle class saves and how long it lasts after income stops. Burdened by EMIs, the middle class faces a high risk of financial crisis. A recent survey shows four out of five (80%) in this class risk running out of funds shortly after retirement.
Experts say daily financial needs turn into a struggle after 60
Most middle-class Indians have no pension after retirement, and no pre-planned strategy to meet financial needs. Few people adopt adequate retirement savings strategies. For most, daily financial needs become a crisis after 60.
Rising inflation eats into retirement savings fast
Saved money quickly runs out due to rising daily expenses. Remember, India's average inflation rate is 6.7%. If your annual expense is Rs 5 lakh today, it could double in a decade. To avoid this, Mohit Beriwala advises the 15% rule. Save 15% of your monthly income for retirement. He mentions a three-pronged investment approach.