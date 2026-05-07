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Money Saving: Is Your Salary Over Before The Month Ends? 10 Tips To Save ₹1 Lakh A Year!
Worried your salary vanishes just days after it's credited? We get it. Here are some simple tips for middle-class families to cut down small expenses and save up to ₹1 lakh every year.
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Good news for the middle class
These days, expenses shoot up faster than our salaries. Many middle-class families find their bank accounts empty just days after payday. But you don't need a huge salary to save. Just by controlling small, daily expenses, you can save up to ₹1 lakh a year. Let's check out 10 simple but effective tips.
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Start the 'expense tracking' habit
Start a habit of noting down every rupee you spend, either in a diary or a mobile app. At the end of the month, you'll be shocked to see where your money actually went. This is the first step towards smart saving.
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Use the '50-30-20' rule
Divide your monthly salary like this: 50% for your needs (rent, bills, groceries), 30% for your wants (eating out, shopping), and 20% straight into savings. This simple formula helps you avoid borrowing money at the end of the month.
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One 'No Spend Day' per week
Pick one day every week where you don't spend on anything unnecessary. This means no outside tea, no snacks, no online orders, and no pointless petrol expenses. You'll be surprised how much you save.
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The '24-hour rule' for online shopping
When you see something you want to buy online, don't click 'Buy Now' immediately. Add it to your cart and wait for 24 hours. After a day, ask yourself if you still really need it. This simple trick kills impulsive shopping.
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Increase home-cooked meals
On average, a family spends between ₹3,000 and ₹8,000 a month on outside food. If you eat home-cooked meals for at least 5 days a week, you can save a huge amount of money by the end of the year.
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Check your subscriptions
We lose money every month on subscriptions we don't even use—like OTT platforms, gym memberships, and mobile apps. Go through your bank statements and cancel everything you don't need. Also, small tricks like using LED bulbs and switching off fans/ACs when not in use can cut your electricity bill by up to 20%.
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Use the 'Cash Envelope Method'
Allocate cash into separate envelopes for groceries, petrol, and entertainment. Once an envelope is empty, you can't spend on that category for the month. This stops overspending. Also, set up an 'auto-debit' for savings (like an RD or SIP) the day your salary is credited. This way, your savings are secured before you can spend them. Remember, the problem isn't a low salary, but unplanned spending.
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