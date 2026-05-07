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Use the 'Cash Envelope Method'

Allocate cash into separate envelopes for groceries, petrol, and entertainment. Once an envelope is empty, you can't spend on that category for the month. This stops overspending. Also, set up an 'auto-debit' for savings (like an RD or SIP) the day your salary is credited. This way, your savings are secured before you can spend them. Remember, the problem isn't a low salary, but unplanned spending.