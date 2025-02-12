Tata Punch to Tata Tiago: Check out safest family cars under Rs 7 lakh

Looking for a safe and feature-rich car for your family travels? Here are some of the best and safest cars available under Rs 7 Lakh.

article_image1
Author
Gargi Chaudhry
Published: Feb 12, 2025, 5:37 PM IST

Safety features in cars are crucial. Most new cars come standard with 6 airbags and ABS + EBD, thanks to government pressure on manufacturers. If your budget is under ₹7 Lakh, here are some cars that fit your needs.

Tata Tiago

The Tata Tiago is a great budget-friendly car with a 4-star safety rating. This robust hatchback features a 3-cylinder, 1.2-liter petrol engine with 5-speed manual and AMT gearboxes. It has a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, automatic climate control, dual front airbags, rear parking sensors, and ABS with EBD. The Tiago's ex-showroom price starts at ₹4.99 Lakh.

article_image3

Tata Punch

The Tata Punch is an excellent choice under ₹7 Lakh, with an ex-showroom price starting at ₹6.13 Lakh. This budget-friendly car boasts a 5-star safety rating. The Punch has a 1.2-liter petrol engine producing 86 PS of power and 113 Nm of torque, paired with a 5-speed manual gearbox. It offers a mileage of 18.82 kmpl and features 2 airbags and ABS with EBD for safety.

article_image4

Nissan Magnite

The Nissan Magnite attracts customers with its design and 4-star safety rating. Priced from ₹5.12 Lakh, it offers comfortable seating for 5. The Magnite has two petrol engine options: a 1.0-liter turbo petrol and a 1.0-liter naturally aspirated petrol, with 6-speed MT or CVT gearboxes. It delivers up to 20 kmpl mileage and features 6 airbags and ABS with EBD.

article_image5

Good Mileage Cars

Hyundai Exter

The Hyundai Exter, priced from ₹6.12 Lakh, has a 4-star safety rating. It's a stylish and feature-rich car with seating for 5. The Exter features a 1.2-liter 4-cylinder petrol engine producing 83PS and 114 Nm of torque, with a 5-speed manual gearbox. It offers up to 19 kmpl mileage and features 6 airbags and ABS with EBD.

