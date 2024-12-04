Suzuki Motorcycle sales soar in November 2024; read details

Suzuki Motorcycle India recorded a remarkable 8% growth in November 2024, selling 94,370 units. Domestic sales increased by 7%, while exports surged by 15%, indicating the brand's strong market position.

article_image1
Author
Richa Barua
First Published Dec 4, 2024, 11:14 AM IST | Last Updated Dec 4, 2024, 11:14 AM IST

Suzuki Motorcycle Sales Record

Suzuki Motorcycle India achieved a significant milestone in November 2024, recording a substantial increase in sales of its motorcycles and scooters. The company sold 94,370 units, reflecting an 8% growth compared to November 2023. This increase includes a 7% rise in domestic sales and a strong 15% increase in exports.

article_image2

Suzuki Motorcycle India Sales

The Indian market saw a 7% increase, with 78,333 units sold in November 2024 compared to 73,135 units in November 2023. Suzuki also excelled in international markets, exporting 16,037 units in November 2024, a 15% rise from the 13,961 units exported in November 2023.

article_image3

Suzuki Motorcycle Sales Growth

Devashish Handa, Executive Vice President, Sales, Marketing and After Sales, Suzuki Motorcycle India, expressed gratitude for the brand's growing customer trust. Handa reaffirmed Suzuki's commitment to providing valuable products and exceptional service to further strengthen its position in the two-wheeler segment.

article_image4

Suzuki Motorcycle Nov 2024 Sales

Suzuki's scooters, including the Burgman Street, Access, and Avenis, continue to enjoy steady demand in the Indian market. In the motorcycle segment, models like the Gixxer SF 250, Gixxer 250, Gixxer SF, Gixxer, and V-Strom SX remain popular among riders.

article_image5

Suzuki Motorcycle Sales Hit 94370

This sales increase, even after the festive season, indicates a consistent demand for Suzuki's two-wheelers. These figures exemplify the brand's enduring appeal and market presence, according to automobile industry experts.

3 Budget Cars for Family Tours Under 5 Lakhs

