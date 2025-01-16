Skoda Kylaq achieves 5-star safety rating in crash test | Check details

The Skoda Kylaq has achieved a perfect score in safety. Skoda's budget SUV, the Kylaq, has received a 5-star rating for adult and child occupant protection in the Bharat NCAP (BNCAP) crash test.

article_image1
First Published Jan 16, 2025, 5:44 PM IST

Skoda Kylaq

The Skoda Kylaq was launched in India last year. Based on price, design, and features, this vehicle has started to capture people's attention. Starting at Rs 7.89 lakh, Skoda Kylaq deliveries are scheduled to begin from January 27th.

article_image2

This vehicle has achieved a perfect score in safety. The Kylaq has received a 5-star rating for adult and child occupant protection in the Bharat NCAP (BNCAP) crash test. The report indicates that children and adults will be safe in it.

article_image3

In adult occupant protection, the Skoda Kylaq scored 30.88 points out of 32 (97%). It scored 15.035 out of 16 (94%). In the side-moving deformable barrier test, it scored 15.840 points (out of 16). In child occupant protection, it scored 45 out of 49 points (92%). It scored 16 and 8 points respectively in front and side impact tests for 1.5 and 3-year-old children. Meanwhile, the car scored full marks in the child restraint system assessment.

article_image4

Skoda Kylaq

Engine and Power:

The new Skoda Kylaq car has a 1.0-liter TSI petrol engine, which generates 114 bhp of power and 178 Nm of torque. This engine is equipped with a 6-speed manual and 6-speed automatic gearbox. The company expects to sell this SUV on a large scale and reach tier-3 and tier-4 cities. As far as Skoda is concerned, its Kylaq is a very special car.

article_image5

Design:

The design of the Skoda Kylaq is clean. Its small size makes it easy to travel in the city. There is more space in it. Its front and rear look is similar to the Kushaq, but the profile makes it look smaller. It has 17-inch alloy wheels.

article_image6

Premium Interior:

The interior of the new Skoda Kylaq is very premium. It includes premium features like a digital display, adjustable driver seat, leatherette upholstery, connected car technology, ambient lighting, and a 6-speaker sound system from Canton. All variants come with 6 airbags, ABS with EBD, traction control, Isofix child seat mounting points, headrests, and three-point seat belts.

article_image7

Meanwhile, India's best-selling sub-compact SUV, the Maruti Suzuki Brezza, has received a 4-star rating in crash tests. This crash test was conducted by Global NCAP. The Brezza's price starts from ₹8.34 lakh. The Skoda Kylaq price starts from Rs 7.89 lakh. There is a difference of about Rs 45,000 in price. In terms of design, the Kylaq looks premium and better than the Brezza. In terms of quality too, this SUV seems more powerful. In such a situation, the sales of Brezza may be affected.

