Planning to buy a car? Here's how 20-4-10 formula can save you from debt

Planning to buy a car? The 20-4-10 formula clarifies your car-buying capacity. It details savings, loan amount, and more. What is this formula? Let's explore.

article_image1
Author
Ajay Joseph
First Published Dec 17, 2024, 12:37 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 17, 2024, 12:37 PM IST

Buying a car is a dream for many. Some save diligently for it. Zero down payment offers are tempting, but avoid rushing into debt. City traffic makes bikes less safe. Cars offer better protection in accidents.

article_image2

For stress-free car buying, follow the 20-4-10 formula. It guides down payment, loan amount, and affordable car price.

article_image3

The number '20' in the formula signifies a 20% down payment of the car's price. Avoid 100% financing to minimise risk.

article_image4

The '4' represents a loan tenure of fewer than 4 years to reduce interest. The '10' means EMIs should be 10% or less of your income.

