Hero Xtreme 250R launched in India: Check price, specs, performance and more

The Hero Xtreme 250R is the most powerful bike in its lineup. It features an aggressive streetfighter design, LED headlight, and fuel tank. The 250cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled engine produces 29 hp at 9,250 rpm and 25 Nm of torque at 7,250 rpm.

Hero Xtreme 250R

The Hero Xtreme 250R is the most powerful bike in its lineup and comes with an aggressive streetfighter design. Starting with the design, the Hero Xtreme 250R gets an aggressive street-fighter look. It comes with an LED headlight and fuel tank.

Bharat Mobility Expo 2025

The side panels and rear of the bike are part of a single unit. All of these are complemented by graphics and three colors. The bike is supported by a steel trellis frame. Braking is the responsibility of single disc brakes at both ends.

Hero Xtreme 250R Launch

The brand offers switchable ABS for added safety. The brakes are fitted on 17-inch wheels. The brand will also offer a digital instrument cluster. The Hero Xtreme 250R is a 250cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled engine.

Auto Expo 2025

This unit is tuned to produce 29 hp at 9,250 rpm and 25 Nm of torque at 7,250 rpm. This power production unit is mated to a six-speed gearbox. It is the same platform that the brand uses for the XMR 250. It will be a fully faired bike.

Latest Videos