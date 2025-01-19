Hero Xtreme 250R launched in India: Check price, specs, performance and more

The Hero Xtreme 250R is the most powerful bike in its lineup. It features an aggressive streetfighter design, LED headlight, and fuel tank. The 250cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled engine produces 29 hp at 9,250 rpm and 25 Nm of torque at 7,250 rpm.

article_image1
Author
Gargi Chaudhry
First Published Jan 19, 2025, 1:40 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 19, 2025, 1:40 PM IST

Hero Xtreme 250R

The Hero Xtreme 250R is the most powerful bike in its lineup and comes with an aggressive streetfighter design. Starting with the design, the Hero Xtreme 250R gets an aggressive street-fighter look. It comes with an LED headlight and fuel tank.

article_image2

Bharat Mobility Expo 2025

The side panels and rear of the bike are part of a single unit. All of these are complemented by graphics and three colors. The bike is supported by a steel trellis frame. Braking is the responsibility of single disc brakes at both ends.

article_image3

Hero Xtreme 250R Launch

The brand offers switchable ABS for added safety. The brakes are fitted on 17-inch wheels. The brand will also offer a digital instrument cluster. The Hero Xtreme 250R is a 250cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled engine.

article_image4

Auto Expo 2025

This unit is tuned to produce 29 hp at 9,250 rpm and 25 Nm of torque at 7,250 rpm. This power production unit is mated to a six-speed gearbox. It is the same platform that the brand uses for the XMR 250. It will be a fully faired bike.

 

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Auto Expo 2025: Know date, venue, how to book tickets and major cars you can expect gcw

Auto Expo 2025: Know date, venue, how to book tickets and major cars you can expect

MG M9 EV, India's first electric limousine, to debut at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 gcw

MG M9 EV, India's first electric limousine, to debut at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025

Mahindra BE 6, Mahindra XEV 9E price REVEALED! Check booking date and other details gcw

Mahindra BE 6, Mahindra XEV 9E price REVEALED! Check booking date and other details

Maruti Suzuki 2025 lineup From e Vitara to Brezza facelift here is what you can expect gcw

Maruti Suzuki’s 2025 Lineup: From e Vitara to Brezza facelift; here's what you can expect

Driving in fog? Follow THESE 7 essential safety tips for a safe journey gcw

Driving in fog? Follow THESE 7 essential safety tips for a safe journey

Recent Stories

Vinfast Vf3 showcased at Auto Expo 2025 check its specifications, battery and more gcw

VinFast VF3 showcased at Auto Expo 2025 | Check its specifications, battery and more

PHOTOS: Inside Munmun Dutta 's luxurious Mumbai home NTI

PHOTOS: Inside Munmun Dutta 's luxurious Mumbai home

Bigg Boss 18: Winner trophy image LEAKED ahead of finale- First glimpse at the stunning prize NTI

Bigg Boss 18: Winner trophy image LEAKED ahead of finale– First glimpse at the stunning prize

Denta Water to Rexpro: 5 Upcoming IPOs and listings to watch next week NTI

Denta Water to Rexpro: 5 Upcoming IPOs and listings to watch next week

Is Carlos Alcaraz single or dating someone? All about Spanish tennis ace's relationship status hrd

Is Carlos Alcaraz single or dating someone? All about Spanish tennis ace's relationship status

Recent Videos

Kho Kho World Cup 2025: Nepal's Women Dominate Uganda 89-18, Secure Spot in Final

Kho Kho World Cup 2025: Nepal's Women Dominate Uganda 89-18, Secure Spot in Final

Video Icon
Kho Kho World Cup 2025: Nepal's Men Dominate Iran by 72-20, Advance to Final

Kho Kho World Cup 2025: Nepal's Men Dominate Iran by 72-20, Advance to Final

Video Icon
Kho Kho World Cup 2025: India Women's Team Dominates South Africa 66-16, Secures Spot in Final

Kho Kho World Cup 2025: India Women's Team Dominates South Africa 66-16, Secures Spot in Final

Video Icon
Kho Kho World Cup 2025: Indian Men's Team Triumphs Over South Africa to Reach Final

Kho Kho World Cup 2025: Indian Men's Team Triumphs Over South Africa to Reach Final

Video Icon
India’s First Undersea Rail Tunnel: Progress Inspected by Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

India’s First Undersea Rail Tunnel: Progress Inspected by Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

Video Icon