Hero Xoom 125: Great Performance at Rs 82000; know specifications, features and more

The Hero Xoom 125 bike is fun to ride and super stylish. Does it have enough to take on the old scooters in the 125cc scooter segment? Keep reading to find out.

Hero MotoCorp says that every third scooter sold in India is a 125cc unit. Now, there's no shortage of sporty 125cc scooters in India. TVS, Aprilia, Piaggio, Yamaha, and Suzuki, all these OEMs make good, sporty 125cc scooters, and the Xoom 125 is the latest entrant in a very competitive space. But let's find out if it has the performance and features to stand out and make a mark for itself in the segment.

Hero Xoom 125: Design The Xoom 125 is one of the best-looking scooters out there right now. So, Hero says that this design is inspired by the falcon, a bird of prey. Most of this may be marketing-oriented, but the sharp, athletic design is definitely a big selling point for the scooter. The predatory front apron, large, chunky 14-inch tires, and signature LED DRLs create a good presence on the road. Like most scooters, the Xoom 125 has upright seats, comfortable ergonomics, and a short handlebar that allows for quick handling. There is good space for the rider's legs on the footboard, but taller riders may find the seat tight. Riding double will also be a good experience.

Hero Xoom 125: Features Like the Xoom 110, Hero offers a long list of features on the Xoom 125. Highlights include an LED projector headlight and sequential LED winkers, both of which are segment-first features. Then, there's a full digital console, which is a bit small and we think could have been bigger. Although the read-outs are clear and legible, it gets Bluetooth connectivity with turn-by-turn navigation. Inside the front apron, you also get a charging port for your mobiles in the left cubbyhole, and the 17-liter under-seat storage space can fit a half-face or a small full-face helmet. The fuel tank can hold 5 liters, and like all Hero scooters, the Xoom 125 also gets an idle-start-stop system.

Hero Xoom 125: Specifications This scooter is equipped with a 124cc air-cooled motor that produces 9.78 hp of power at 7,250 rpm and 10.4 Nm of peak torque at 6,000 rpm. The stopping power on the scooter comes from a 220mm petal disc at the front and a drum brake at the rear. There is telescopic suspension at the front and an off-set monoshock at the rear.

Hero Xoom 125: Performance Alright! Speaking of performance, Hero claims that this is the fastest scooter that can reach 60 kmph from a standstill in 7.6 seconds. We haven't tested this claim yet, but the scooter feels exciting and eager, especially when you twist the throttle all the way. The engine is refined, and there's enough juice to make quick overtakes and keep you entertained on your rides. The scooter feels light and nimble on its feet, and filtering through traffic is very easy. The large, chunky tires provide good grip and keep the scooter planted even at high speeds and around corners. One downside we have is that the ride quality is harsh and could have been a bit more flexible. It's not a deal-breaker, but if you go over a bad section of road, you'll feel all the vibrations in your spine.

Hero Xoom 125: Pricing The Hero Xoom 125 is available in two variants: VX and ZX. The VX is priced at Rs 86,900 and the ZX is priced at Rs 92,900 (ex-showroom). The pricing is good and on par with its other competitors like the TVS NTorq 125 and Suzuki Avenis 125.

Hero Xoom 125: Verdict The Hero Xoom 125 is a good value-for-money scooter that is suitable for young professionals and college-goers. It is easy to drive, looks great, and has good features. Not to mention, the fit and finish are also good. To answer the question we asked at the beginning of the story, yes, it has enough stuff to fight against its competitors in the 125cc sporty scooter segment. A 125cc scooter comparison now seems like a tasty proposition, doesn't it?

