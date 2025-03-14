Hero A2B electric cycle: Beat traffic with this 70km-range e-cycle! Check features and more

Hero Electric A2B Cycle: Are you troubled by traffic in the city? Can't get to the office on time? Hero Company has made an electric cycle called A2B just for you. It can go up to 70 km on a single charge. Let's know the details like its features, price, launch date etc.

Author
Gargi Chaudhry
Published: Mar 14, 2025, 3:20 PM IST

Hero Electric is manufacturing eco-friendly two-wheelers with new models. The Hero Electric A2B cycle is designed to be comfortable and suitable for this era. It has a 0.34 kWh battery. It can go up to 70 km on a single charge. So there is no need to charge it every day.

How long does it take to charge?

It takes about 4 to 5 hours to charge the battery. Users can charge it at night or go to the office and work. It goes a long way so you don't have to drive a bike, wander around petrol bunks etc. This cycle can easily go on slightly difficult roads from city roads.

More importance to security

This electric cycle is well designed. Mainly importance is given to safety. Good braking system, quality tires are used. This allows you to go safely and fast on any road. It is very easy. If you want to help protect the environment, buy and use this cycle. 

How much does this cycle cost?

The rate has not yet been announced by Hero Company. But Hero Electric is saying that we will take care to have good quality at a low price. This is a good option for those who want a vehicle that does not harm the environment at a low cost. Full details will be known soon.

It is expected that the A2B cycle 2025 will come in many colors. Hero Electric may also give customers the option to customize the cycle to their liking. The company estimates that it will be in the top place among vehicles that protect the environment as it comes with good battery life and stylish design. 

