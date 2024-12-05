BMW C 400 GT to Ather 450X: Top 5 Scooters of 2024

Considering buying a high-tech scooter? Here are the top 5 scooters with details on features, price, mileage, and battery capacity. Find the perfect scooter for your needs.

BMW C 400 GT

BMW C 400 GT BMW Motorrad launched the C 400 GT maxi-scooter in India. It produces 33.5 bhp at 7,500 rpm and 35 Nm of torque at 5,750 rpm. The 350 cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine with CVT gearbox ensures smooth rides. It reaches 100 kmph in 9.5 seconds with a top speed of 139 kmph.

TVS iQube

TVS iQube TVS offers 5 iQube electric scooter models in India. The base TVS iQube has 2.2 kWh and 3.4 kWh battery options with a 4 kW motor. The 2.2 kWh variant has a 75 kmph top speed and 75 km range, while the 3.4 kWh variant offers 78 kmph and 100 km range. Charging takes 2 hours. The starting price is Rs 1.55 lakh (ex-showroom).

Ather 450 Apex

Ather 450 Apex Ather's 450 Apex boasts a sharp design and aerodynamic panels. Priced at ₹1,89,000 (ex-showroom), the Ather 450 Apex features LED lights, 5 riding modes, a 7-inch touchscreen with smartphone connectivity, and features like Park Assist and Hill Hold. It has a 3.7kWh battery, a 7kW motor, a 100 kmph top speed, and a 157 km range.

Ola S1 Pro

Ola S1 Pro The OLA S1 Pro is available in 5 colors. With 5.5 W of power, dual disc brakes, and a starting price of Rs 1,40,872 (ex-showroom), the S1 Pro offers an 11 kW motor, 120 kmph top speed, and 195 km range in Eco mode. Features include Bluetooth, a 7-inch TFT display with navigation, cruise control, hill hold, and LED lights.

Ather 450X

Ather 450X The Ather 450X comes in 4 variants and 6 colors. Producing 3.3 W of power and featuring dual disc brakes, the Ather 450X offers 2.9 kWh (90 km range) and 3.7 kWh (110 km range) battery options. Features include LED lights, 16 GB storage, a 7-inch TFT touchscreen, CBS, Google Maps, and anti-theft alerts. Prices range from Rs 16,999 to Rs 23,078.

