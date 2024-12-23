APSRTC guidelines: What not to carry on RTC buses

The Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) prohibits carrying certain items on its buses. Surprisingly, this includes common items like human hair and dried fish. Let's find out what items are restricted and why.

APSRTC Prohibited Items

APSRTC serves as a vital link, connecting people to their destinations. For affordable and comfortable long-distance travel, these buses are the preferred choice. People share a special bond with RTC buses, often viewing them as their own. However, some individuals attempt to transport various goods on these buses to save costs. While carrying ordinary items is acceptable, certain items are prohibited on APSRTC buses. Transporting such items can lead to penalties. APSRTC has imposed restrictions on transporting items like human hair and dried fish.

Prohibited Explosives on APSRTC

Prohibited Items on APSRTC Buses: 1. Explosives: Transporting petrol, diesel, kerosene, gasoline, methylated spirits, turpentine, acids, sulfur, coal tar, gunpowder, loaded firearms, and gas cylinders is strictly prohibited due to safety concerns. Violators face fines and legal action. Firecrackers are also banned due to their explosive nature. Carrying them on APSRTC buses can lead to trouble.

Banned Forest Products on APSRTC

2. Forest Products: Transporting certain forest products, animal parts, or related items on APSRTC buses is illegal. This includes animal hides, horns, bones, bird feathers, fish (including dried fish), deceased animals, pets, and prohibited substances like cannabis.

Human Hair & Other Banned Items

4. Human Hair: APSRTC prohibits transporting human hair due to its illicit trade. Human remains are also not allowed on RTC buses and should be transported via private vehicles or ambulances. 5. Prohibited Literature: Materials inciting violence or misleading youth are banned. Carrying such items, especially Maoist literature, can result in severe penalties.

Latest Videos