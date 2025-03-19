Ampere Magnus Neo: Budget EV scooter with 100km range | Check features, price and more

Read Full Gallery

Discover the Ampere Magnus Neo, a budget-friendly electric scooter boasting a 100km range and digital features. Learn about its battery capacity, on-road price, and suspension details.

Best Range Electric Scooter: Ampere Magnus Neo is now popular as one of the budget electric scooters. It comes at a low price and offers an amazing range and speed for travel. This electric scooter is great for those who have used the Ampere Magnus Neo and can easily travel up to 100 km on a single charge with this scooter. This scooter also has a digital feature that will help you and provide new technology features. More details about this scooter are given below.



Ampere Magnus Neo Features List The Ampere Magnus Neo scooter comes with great features like digital odometer, digital speedometer, digital trip meter, navigation system, low battery indicator, passenger footrest, LED headlights, turn signal lights, one of the smart features in this car is the smart push button start. The company also provides under-seat storage for carrying helmets. Also Read | Honda Activa EV: Check amazing features, range and other details of electric scooter

Features Digital Odometer Digital Speedometer Digital Trip Meter Fuel Indicator Passenger footrest Drum brakes



Ampere Magnus Neo Battery Let's talk about Magnus battery capacity and ranges, this scooter company used a 2.3 kWh battery capacity. You will get the best high power performance in this scooter, and this scooter company said that it easily gives a range of up to 100 km and a speed of 65 km. Ampere scooter manufacturers say that this scooter is suitable for men and women who need to work around their homes. Battery usage 2.3 kWh battery Maximum speed of 65 kmph Range: 100 km Also Read | MG Hector to MG Comet: HUGE discounts on MG cars this Holi! A look at offers

Ampere Magnus Neo Onroad Price This scooter comes with one variant in India. Its price starts from Rs 79,999 thousand, in which you will get many color options. Ex showroom price is 79,999. Ampere Magnus Neo Suspension and Brakes On the front side you will get a telescopic suspension and a double tube suspension on the rear. Braking company both tires are fitted with drum brakes which are good.

