Ampere Magnus Neo: Budget EV scooter with 100km range | Check features, price and more

Discover the Ampere Magnus Neo, a budget-friendly electric scooter boasting a 100km range and digital features. Learn about its battery capacity, on-road price, and suspension details.

Gargi Chaudhry
Published: Mar 19, 2025, 5:30 PM IST

Best Range Electric Scooter: Ampere Magnus Neo is now popular as one of the budget electric scooters. It comes at a low price and offers an amazing range and speed for travel. This electric scooter is great for those who have used the Ampere Magnus Neo and can easily travel up to 100 km on a single charge with this scooter.

This scooter also has a digital feature that will help you and provide new technology features. More details about this scooter are given below.
 

Ampere Magnus Neo

Ampere Magnus Neo Features List

The Ampere Magnus Neo scooter comes with great features like digital odometer, digital speedometer, digital trip meter, navigation system, low battery indicator, passenger footrest, LED headlights, turn signal lights, one of the smart features in this car is the smart push button start. The company also provides under-seat storage for carrying helmets.

Best Selling Electric Scooter

Features

Digital Odometer

Digital Speedometer

Digital Trip Meter

Fuel Indicator

Passenger footrest

Drum brakes
 

Electric Scooter with Longest Range

Ampere Magnus Neo Battery

Let's talk about Magnus battery capacity and ranges, this scooter company used a 2.3 kWh battery capacity. You will get the best high power performance in this scooter, and this scooter company said that it easily gives a range of up to 100 km and a speed of 65 km. Ampere scooter manufacturers say that this scooter is suitable for men and women who need to work around their homes.

Battery usage

2.3 kWh battery

Maximum speed of 65 kmph

Range: 100 km

Low Price Electric Scooter

Ampere Magnus Neo Onroad Price

This scooter comes with one variant in India. Its price starts from Rs 79,999 thousand, in which you will get many color options. Ex showroom price is 79,999.

Ampere Magnus Neo Suspension and Brakes

On the front side you will get a telescopic suspension and a double tube suspension on the rear. Braking company both tires are fitted with drum brakes which are good.

