2025 Honda Activa 125 launched at Rs 94,442; Check out engine, features and more

The Activa 125 now gets several updates, including Bluetooth connectivity, a 4.2-inch TFT display with a charging port.

article_image1
Author
Gargi Chaudhry
First Published Dec 23, 2024, 2:45 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 23, 2024, 2:45 PM IST

Activa 125 Launch

Honda has launched the updated Activa 125 scooter in the Indian market. Starting at Rs. 94,422, this model is almost Rs. 14,000 more expensive than the outgoing model. Now OBD2B-compliant, the scooter also gets a range of new bits to keep it updated in the Indian market. The scooter will be offered in two variants - DLX and H-Smart (priced at Rs. 97,146). (All prices, ex-showroom).

article_image2

Activa 125 TFT Display

The biggest change in the updated Activa 125 is that it now comes with a 4.2-inch TFT display with Bluetooth connectivity. The TFT display is compatible with the Honda RoadSync app, enabling features like navigation and call/message alerts. 

article_image3

Activa 125 Features and colours

The scooter now comes with a USB Type-C charging port. It features a revised headlamp. The scooter is offered in six colour options - Pearl Igneous Black, Mat Axis Grey Metallic, Pearl Deep Ground Grey, Pearl Siren Blue, Rebel Red Metallic, and Pearl Precious White.

article_image4

Activa 125 Engine

In its OBD2B-compliant form, the 123.92 cc, single-cylinder engine produces 8.31 bhp and 10.5 Nm of torque. The engine is equipped with a start-stop system to enhance its fuel efficiency. 

article_image5

Activa 125 Competitors

Competitors of the Honda Activa 125 in the Indian market include the Suzuki Access 125, at Rs. 80,700 (ex-showroom), and the TVS Jupiter 125, which is available for up to Rs. 79,540 (ex-showroom).

