2025 Honda Activa 125 launched at Rs 94,442; Check out engine, features and more

The Activa 125 now gets several updates, including Bluetooth connectivity, a 4.2-inch TFT display with a charging port.

Activa 125 Launch

Honda has launched the updated Activa 125 scooter in the Indian market. Starting at Rs. 94,422, this model is almost Rs. 14,000 more expensive than the outgoing model. Now OBD2B-compliant, the scooter also gets a range of new bits to keep it updated in the Indian market. The scooter will be offered in two variants - DLX and H-Smart (priced at Rs. 97,146). (All prices, ex-showroom).

Activa 125 TFT Display The biggest change in the updated Activa 125 is that it now comes with a 4.2-inch TFT display with Bluetooth connectivity. The TFT display is compatible with the Honda RoadSync app, enabling features like navigation and call/message alerts.

Activa 125 Features and colours The scooter now comes with a USB Type-C charging port. It features a revised headlamp. The scooter is offered in six colour options - Pearl Igneous Black, Mat Axis Grey Metallic, Pearl Deep Ground Grey, Pearl Siren Blue, Rebel Red Metallic, and Pearl Precious White.

Activa 125 Engine In its OBD2B-compliant form, the 123.92 cc, single-cylinder engine produces 8.31 bhp and 10.5 Nm of torque. The engine is equipped with a start-stop system to enhance its fuel efficiency.

Activa 125 Competitors Competitors of the Honda Activa 125 in the Indian market include the Suzuki Access 125, at Rs. 80,700 (ex-showroom), and the TVS Jupiter 125, which is available for up to Rs. 79,540 (ex-showroom).

Latest Videos