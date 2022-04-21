2022 Maruti Suzuki XL6 launched; know price, colours, features and more

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Pre-launch bookings for the updated new 2022 Maruti Suzuki XL6 Facelift MPV began earlier this month, with a Rs 11,000 booking fee. The new Maruti XL6 is projected to compete with the Kia Carens, Mahindra Marazzo, and Maruti Ertiga.

    The new Maruti Suzuki XL6 Facelift MPV for 2022 was released in India today, April 21, 2022. Along with the new engine-transmission combo, the 2019 Maruti XL6 from India's largest manufacturer will receive visual and interior changes.

    The MPV will get a new front grille and updated headlights joined by a chrome strip. It will also receive new black-finished fog lights and body-colored ORVMs.

    Pre booking details

    Price

    The current pricing range for the Maruti Suzuki XL6 is between Rs 10.14 lakh and Rs 12.02 lakh (ex-showroom price). With a slew of improvements and new features, the forthcoming XL6 is likely to command a modest premium above current pricing.

    Colours

    The Celestial Blue, Brave Khaki, Arctic White, Grandeur Grey, Opulent Red, and Splendid Silver colour choices for the 2022 Maruti Suzuki XL6 will be offered.

    Features

    1. The new Maruti XL6 2022 will be the company's first vehicle to include ventilated front driver and co-passenger seats.
    2. A 360-degree vision camera will be useful when parking the car.
    3. The Maruti XL6 facelift will include a Heads-Up Display that will display information such as navigation, speed, engine RPM, and symbols on the glass panel.
    4. It will also have a wireless smartphone charger, TPMS, a new 7-inch touchscreen infotainment display with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay compatibility, and Suzuki Connect telematics.
    5. With safety in mind, the 2022 Maruti XL6 will come standard with twin front airbags, ABS with EBD, a rear parking camera with sensors, ISOFIX child seat anchorages, a high-speed alert system, and driver and co-driver seat belt reminders.
    6. The Maruti XL6 2022 will also get 16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels.
    7. The Maruti Suzuki XL6 2022 will be offered in three trim levels: Zeta, Alpha, and Alpha Plus.
    8. A new Atkinson K15C dual-jet petrol engine will power the new Maruti XL6.

