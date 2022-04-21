2022 Maruti Suzuki XL6 launched; know price, colours, features and more

Pre-launch bookings for the updated new 2022 Maruti Suzuki XL6 Facelift MPV began earlier this month, with a Rs 11,000 booking fee. The new Maruti XL6 is projected to compete with the Kia Carens, Mahindra Marazzo, and Maruti Ertiga.

The new Maruti Suzuki XL6 Facelift MPV for 2022 was released in India today, April 21, 2022. Along with the new engine-transmission combo, the 2019 Maruti XL6 from India's largest manufacturer will receive visual and interior changes.

The MPV will get a new front grille and updated headlights joined by a chrome strip. It will also receive new black-finished fog lights and body-colored ORVMs.

Pre booking details

Pre-launch bookings for the updated new 2022 Maruti Suzuki XL6 Facelift MPV began earlier this month, with a Rs 11,000 booking fee. The new Maruti XL6 is projected to compete with the Kia Carens, Mahindra Marazzo, and Maruti Ertiga.

Also Read | Jeep Compass SUV price hiked by Rs 25,000; Know the latest cost of the variants