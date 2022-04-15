Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Brand new 2022 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga in India now, know price, specification and features

    Maruti Suzuki highlighted that the new Ertiga could be purchased through Maruti Suzuki subscribe programme for a monthly membership price of Rs 18,600 for petrol and Rs 22,400 for CNG.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Apr 15, 2022, 6:23 PM IST

    The brand new 2022 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga has been introduced in India at Rs 8.35 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The current MPV's price rise is more than the earlier ones that started from Rs 8.13 lakh (ex-showroom). However, in exchange for this higher cost, the new Ertiga brings a variety of mechanical changes to improve the appeal of the seven-seater MPV. 

    The new Ertiga is powered by an all-new engine and gets an entirely new automatic gearbox, making its debut on a Maruti Suzuki product in the country. This engine also has a segment-first paddle shifter to switch between gears. Due to these critical changes, Maruti Suzuki claims that the 2022 Ertiga is a new generation model, even though it is based on its predecessor's same Heartect platform and has a similar design. Maruti Suzuki began accepting new Ertiga bookings in India a few days ago, and they anticipate that delivery of the new three-row MPV will start soon.

    Except for the new feature of a chrome winged front grille, unique dual-tone alloy wheels, and a backdoor garnish with a chrome insert, the 2022 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga has the same design as its previous one. The new Ertiga is also present in two new colours, Splendid Silver and Dignity Brown. The interior improvements are minimal, consisting of a new metallic Teak-Wooden finish for the dashboard and dual-tone seat fabric.

    The new 2022 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga possesses features including a seven-inch SmartPlay Pro touchscreen, Suzuki Connect for connected car technology with voice assistant when commanded "Hi Suzuki" it triggered, steering mounted controls, roof-mounted AC vents for the second and third row, air-cooled can holders, Amazon Alexa compatibility, automatic AC, cruise control, automatic headlamps, a new instrument cluster for CNG variants, and much more.

    As the standard, the new 2022 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga has two front airbags, ABS, EBD, reverse sensors, and a speed alert system, while higher models include four airbags (front and front-side) and an electronic stability programme with hill-hold aid. 

    The all-new K-Series 1.5-litre Dual Jet, Dual VVT engine is powered by Progressive Smart Hybrid technology for better efficiency and performance. This engine produces 102 bhp and 137 Nm of peak torque, compared to 103 bhp and 138 Nm on the earlier model. However, the new Ertiga includes an all-new six-speed torque converter automatic transmission with segment-first paddle shifters in addition to the five-speed manual transmission. This implies that the old Eritga's four-speed torque-converter gearbox is no longer available.

    The Maruti Suzuki Ertiga 2022 claims to return 20.51 km/l with manual transmission and 20.3 km/l with the automatic gearbox. The new Ertiga is also available with the S-CNG option, which has 87 BHP and 121.5 Nm when used with CNG fuel. However, when the car is run on petrol, it has 99 bhp and 136 Nm. The Ertiga S-CNG has a manual gearbox and returns a 26.11 km/kg fuel economy figure. 

    Price in India: 

    For manual (ex-showroom)         
    Maruti Suzuki Ertiga LXI cost Rs 8.35 lakh, Maruti Suzuki Ertiga VXI at Rs 9.49 lakh, Maruti Suzuki Ertiga ZXI cost Rs 10.59 lakh, Rs 11.29 lakh for Maruti Suzuki Ertiga ZXI+, Maruti Suzuki Ertiga S-CNG VXI price is Rs 10.44 lakh, Maruti Suzuki Ertiga S-CNG ZXI is at Rs 11.54 lakh, And Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Tour M cost Rs 9.46 lakh and for CNG it price Rs 10.41 lakh

    For Automatic (ex-showroom)
    Maruti Suzuki Ertiga VXI cost Rs 10.99 lakh, For, Maruti Suzuki Ertiga ZXI cost Rs 12.09 lakh, And, Maruti Suzuki Ertiga ZXI+ price is Rs 12.79 lakh.

    Last Updated Apr 15, 2022, 6:25 PM IST
