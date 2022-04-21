Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Jeep Compass SUV price hiked by Rs 25,000; Know the latest cost of the variants

    Jeep Compass price in India now begins at Rs 18.04 lakh (ex-showroom) for the entry-level Sports petrol model and rises to Rs 30.97 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top-of-the-line Trailhawk version.

    Jeep Compass SUV price hiked by Rs 25000 Know the latest cost of the variants gcw
    New Delhi, First Published Apr 21, 2022, 2:14 PM IST

    Jeep India has raised the price of its popular compact SUV, Compass, by Rs 25,000. The increase is universally applied to all Compass petrol and diesel versions, including the freshly released Trailhawk, and has been in effect since April 1. Jeep Compass price in India now begins at Rs 18.04 lakh (ex-showroom) for the entry-level Sports petrol model and rises to Rs 30.97 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top-of-the-line Trailhawk version. Aside from these two, the SUV is offered in four more configurations: Longitude, Limited, Limited 80th anniversary, and Model S.

    Jeep, on the other hand, has not announced any price changes for its other models in India. The Jeep Compass is available with both gasoline and diesel engines. The petrol engine on the SUV is a 1.4-litre turbocharged engine with 161 horsepower of power and 250 Nm of peak torque. The 2-litre diesel engine, on the other hand, can produce up to 161bhp and 250Nm of torque.

    Also Read | Jeep Compass Night Eagle launched in India; Check out price, specifications and more

    The engines are mated with six-speed manual transmissions as standard, although an automatic transmission is also available. The petrol Compass has an optional seven-speed DCT transmission, while the diesel version has a nine-speed automatic transmission with four-wheel drive.

    The latest increase comes only four months after the American manufacturer announced a price increase of up to Rs 58,000 on Compass models in December 2021. Prior to the release of the Compass Trailhawk, all previous variants of the SUV, with the exception of the Sports petrol DCT, got a uniform price increase of Rs 50,000. The price of Sport petrol DCT has been increased by Rs 58,000.

    Also Read | Land Rover Discovery Metropolitan Edition SUV to cost Rs 1.26 crore in India

