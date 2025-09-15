Image Credit : Getty

Aries -

A wish might come true. Stomach problems could disrupt work. You'll find success in research. You might initiate social work. Complications in love life are possible. Illness might cancel a trip. Disputes with domestic help could arise. Avoid investing in partnerships. Expenses related to children are possible. You might find new work opportunities. Savings will be low due to extra expenses. Disagreements with your partner are possible. Those involved in sports will gain recognition.

Taurus–

Early in the week, enmity with a relative could lead to marital discord. Business won't be great initially, but things will improve later. Physical anxieties might increase. You might gain social recognition. It's a tough time for government employees. Gossip could lead to disputes with friends. You might hear from a friend abroad. Medical expenses for a child might increase. New work opportunities might arise. Worries about your mother's health will increase.