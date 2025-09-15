- Home
Weekly Horoscope, September 15-21: Get Your Personalized Predictions for Love, Career, and More!
Weekly Horoscope for Aries and Taurus
Aries -
A wish might come true. Stomach problems could disrupt work. You'll find success in research. You might initiate social work. Complications in love life are possible. Illness might cancel a trip. Disputes with domestic help could arise. Avoid investing in partnerships. Expenses related to children are possible. You might find new work opportunities. Savings will be low due to extra expenses. Disagreements with your partner are possible. Those involved in sports will gain recognition.
Taurus–
Early in the week, enmity with a relative could lead to marital discord. Business won't be great initially, but things will improve later. Physical anxieties might increase. You might gain social recognition. It's a tough time for government employees. Gossip could lead to disputes with friends. You might hear from a friend abroad. Medical expenses for a child might increase. New work opportunities might arise. Worries about your mother's health will increase.
Weekly Horoscope for Gemini and Cancer
Gemini-
You might become interested in a new business venture early in the week. Illness could increase expenses. Worries about an elder's health will increase. Property disputes with neighbors are possible. Family life might be turbulent. A long-held hope might be fulfilled. Be careful with fire; there's a risk of accidents. Discussions about auspicious events at home might occur. Money matters could cause issues with friends. Family peace will prevail. Relationship problems might resolve.
Cancer–
Relations with neighbors will improve early in the week. Friends could disrupt work. A loved one's bad behavior might cause emotional distress. Seeking extra income could lead to trouble. Overwork could increase anger. Mid-week, you might have issues with a businessperson. You might travel with friends. Illness could affect work. Good opportunities for studies might arise. An enemy could cause family discord.
Weekly Horoscope for Leo and Virgo
Leo-
You might help a stranger. Good business opportunities might arise. Financial worries could cause family discord. Dental problems might increase. Business pressures could cause stress. There's a risk of injury, so be careful. Gossip could lead to family arguments. Lack of self-control early in the week could cause problems. It's a good time for those involved in theater. Worries about children's education might increase. It's a good time for actors and actresses. Choose your words carefully early in the week.
Virgo–
Family members' illnesses could cause stress. You might find new work contacts. Opportunities for work-related travel abroad might arise. Creative work could lead to progress. Love-related complications could cause family arguments. Work within your physical limits. Despite some family discord, there won't be major problems. Think carefully before making decisions. Discussions about pilgrimage with parents might occur. Trusting others in business could lead to losses.
Weekly Horoscope for Libra and Scorpio
Libra–
Something new might happen in business. Financial problems could cause family discord. Discussions with elders could help you out of trouble. Expenses will increase to fulfill a child's request. A neighbor could cause social embarrassment. You'll face a lot of envy at work. It's a good time for scientific pursuits. It's a favorable time for women seeking employment. Family travel plans might get cancelled. Constructive work could lead to progress. Your intelligence will bring success.
Scorpio –
Auspicious events will bring joy. Avoid air travel. A friend might help resolve a personal problem. It's a good time for work. Guests at home could increase expenses. Be careful what you say to strangers; arguments are possible. Worries about loan repayment will increase. Not completing your work could cause family discord. Avoid new income schemes for now. Legal action related to property might be necessary. Loneliness in love might end.
Weekly Horoscope for Sagittarius and Capricorn
Sagittarius–
Illness could affect work. Financial disagreements with creditors are possible. Expenses related to children's education might increase. Early in the week, your good deeds will bring honor to your family. Hurt from a loved one could cause emotional pain. Your relationship with your spouse will be good. You might enter a new relationship. You might suffer from rheumatic problems. Not completing important tasks could lead to arguments with parents. Increased expenses could cause stress.
Capricorn–
Early in the week, you might take legal action regarding property. News about a job might come through an influential person. Worries about children will increase. Disputes with creditors are possible. You might receive good news in business, but financial pressures could persist. Seeking extra income could lead to problems. Embarrassment during a trip is possible. Guests might visit your home. Worries about a parent's health will increase. Maintain distance from friends; there's a risk of arguments.
Weekly Horoscope for Aquarius and Pisces
Aquarius-
Early in the week, you might have a disagreement with elders. Stress due to a sibling's illness is possible. You might receive good news this week. Disputes with strangers could arise. Reluctance towards work could lead to business downturn. Overall, business will be good. Financial pressures might increase. You'll excel in philosophical discussions. Family trips will bring joy. Expenses will rise due to religious activities.
Pisces–
Your respect and reputation might increase due to some work. Discussions about traveling with relatives might occur. You might develop a weakness for someone. Those involved in research will see progress. Without hard work, you won't succeed in business. You might recover some dues. You might trust a stranger today. The week might start with a disagreement with your partner. Work pressure could lead to feeling unwell. Worries and expenses related to an elder will increase.
Disclaimer: Astrology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.