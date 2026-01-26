Weekly Horoscope, Jan 26 to Feb 1: Career Success and Financial Insights This Week
Weekly Horoscope from January 26 to February 1 brings insights into career, business, family, health, and finances. Some may receive valuable gifts. Check your zodiac forecast from Aries to Pisces.
Aries and Taurus
Aries: Progress in creative work. Success through intelligence. Financial issues may cause family strife.
Taurus: Loneliness in love may end. A good time for work. Avoid air travel.
Gemini and Cancer
Gemini: Work may suffer due to illness. New relationships possible. Good relations with spouse.
Cancer: Legal issues over property. Job news may come. Keep distance from friends.
Leo and Virgo
Leo: Disputes with elders possible. Good news may arrive. Business will be average.
Virgo: Feeling unwell due to work pressure. Your reputation may increase. You might get your money back.
Libra and Scorpio
Libra: Expenses for kids, new job offers. Partner disputes possible.
Scorpio: New job opportunity, worry about mother's health. Marital disputes could arise. Business will improve.
Sagittarius and Capricorn
Sagittarius: Family peace will prevail. Be careful with fire. A long-held wish may be fulfilled.
Capricorn: Friends may disrupt work. Mental distress possible. Good study opportunities.
Aquarius and Pisces
Aquarius: Good time for actors. Business opportunities may arise. Be careful of injuries.
Pisces: Don't trust others in business. A chance to go abroad for work may come up.
Disclaimer: Astrology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.
Explore the world of Astrology with daily, weekly, monthly and yearly horoscopes. updates for all Zodiac Signs. Get personalized astrological predictions, expert insights, and guidance on love, career, health, and finance. Stay connected to what the stars say about your future. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for accurate astrology updates anytime, anywhere.