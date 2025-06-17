Venus's Triple Transit in July: Good News for 3 Zodiac Signs
Next month, in July, Venus will change its motion not once, not twice, but three times. Occasionally, Venus transits a constellation twice.
Published : Jun 17 2025
2 Min read
Image Credit : Asianet News
Venus Movement: July 8-26 Transit Highlights
Venus is considered a significant planet, bestowing wealth, love, splendor, beauty, opulence, pleasure, art, happiness, and music. Those with a strong Venus in their horoscope enjoy happiness, prosperity, and luxury in life, along with good skin. According to the Panchang, Venus enters Rohini Nakshatra on July 8, 2025, at 4:31 PM and stays until July 20. On July 20, 2025, at 1:02 PM, Venus leaves Rohini and enters Mrigashira Nakshatra. Before the month's end, on July 26, 2025, at 9:02 AM, Venus transits into Gemini.
Leo's
Venus's triple transit brings joy to Leos. Stress from ongoing family conflicts will dissipate. With health awareness, elders avoid seasonal ailments. Youngsters find success in creative pursuits, and relationships with fathers strengthen. The unemployed gain employment, easing financial worries, and debts can be repaid soon.
Libra's
Besides Leo, Libras also benefit from Venus's triple transit next month. Efforts to resolve family disputes will succeed. Ongoing disagreements with colleagues at work will end. Financially, July is favorable for business owners and working professionals. No major financial crisis will arise.
Sagittarian's
For Sagittarians, Venus's triple transit brings a series of joys. Participation in auspicious celebrations offers opportunities to spend time with siblings, bringing happiness. Strained relationships with spouses will improve significantly. Sudden gains from past investments alleviate financial woes. This month is ideal for investing in gold.
