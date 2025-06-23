- Home
Venus transit in Taurus: Luck and wealth for Aries, Taurus, and Aquarius from June 29th
Venus transit in Taurus: Luck and wealth for Aries, Taurus, and Aquarius from June 29th
Venus, the planet of wealth, prosperity, love, and romance, significantly impacts the financial status of natives when it transits. The transit of Venus on June 29th could be amazing and fruitful.
Venus changes its zodiac sign almost every month. Currently, Venus is in Aries and will soon enter Taurus. Venus is also the lord of Taurus. As Venus transits in its own sign, a grand Raja Yoga called Malavya Yoga is formed, which will last until July 26, 2025. Malavya Raja Yoga offers bumper benefits to those born under 3 zodiac signs.
For Aries, the Malavya Raja Yoga created by the Venus transit is likely to bring good financial gains. It's a strong yoga for recovering stuck money. You might experience some happiness. It's a good time for employees.
Malavya Yoga is forming in Taurus, which is very auspicious for natives. It will bring you a lot of success and happiness. The financial situation will be good, and you may have opportunities for sudden wealth. There will be promotions in jobs and profits in business.
The Venus transit and Malavya Raja Yoga will be auspicious for Aquarians. You may benefit from ancestral wealth. Happiness and prosperity will increase. Those dreaming of owning a home may see their dreams come true.
Disclaimer: Astrology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.