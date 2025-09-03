Image Credit : Getty

For Scorpios, Venus's transit in Leo influences the tenth house. This time brings good growth in career and business. Employees may get new job opportunities or promotions. You'll reach a good position in your career and find success in foreign-related work. Businesses will see good profits, and your financial situation will be strong. There's a chance of financial gains from ancestral property or unexpected sources. Family life will be filled with happiness and peace. Relationships with your father will improve. Chronic health issues may resolve.

Disclaimer: Astrology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.