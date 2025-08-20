- Home
Venus Transit in Cancer: 4 Zodiac Signs to Expect Property Gains and Financial Abundance
According to astrology, Venus is a very important planet. On August 21st, it transits from Gemini to Cancer. Let's see which zodiac signs will benefit from this transit.
Venus Transit 2025
In astrology, Venus signifies love, wealth, luxury, and relationships. Venus rules Taurus and Libra and is associated with a luxurious lifestyle and the arts. On August 21st, Venus transits from Gemini to Cancer. This transit will have various effects on all 12 zodiac signs, but it will bring good results for certain signs. Let's explore this in detail.
As Venus enters Cancer, a period centered around emotions and relationships begins. Since Cancer is an emotional, family-oriented sign, this transit of Venus can create deep bonds in love, romance, and family relationships. This transit will last until midnight on September 15th. After that, Venus will move to Leo. Let's see which four zodiac signs will be lucky due to this transit of Venus.
Aries
Venus will transit in the fourth house of Aries. This will bring excellent results for Aries. The fourth house signifies family, home, and relationships. Therefore, peace will increase in the home for Arians, and closeness with family members will grow. Those who have been postponing home repairs will complete them. A favorable environment for buying a new house or land will arise. Long-held desires are about to be fulfilled. For those thinking of settling abroad, the time is near for those dreams to come true.
Taurus
The impact of Venus's transit will resonate in the third house of Taurus. This will improve their financial situation. Due to Venus's transit, profits in jobs and businesses will multiply. Their hard work will pay off. This period will bring excellent results for those employed. Promotions and salary increases are possible. Those in business may get opportunities to expand. Good returns from ancestral property can be expected. Problems related to ancestral property will be resolved smoothly. As for married life, happiness and love will prevail. Physical health will improve.
Cancer
Venus will transit in the first house of Cancer. This will bring many benefits to Cancerians. This transit will increase financial stability and happiness in their personal lives. The transit of Venus in Cancer will enhance your financial stability. There's a chance of buying a new car or house. Those in romantic relationships will experience increased closeness. Happiness in married life will increase. You may see new changes in your personality and appearance. Social status will improve. This transit of Venus will bring lasting success, financial stability, and immense happiness into your life.
Scorpio
Venus will transit in the ninth house of Scorpio. This will double their income. Unexpected profits will occur in business. They will succeed in government-related work. This period will be successful for those involved in legal battles. Their status and respect in society will increase. Job seekers will find suitable employment with good pay. Opportunities to buy a new vehicle, property, or land will arise. Their health will improve during this period. The time is near for those who have been struggling with illness for a long time to recover.
(While this transit of Venus will bring good results for all 12 zodiac signs, the four signs mentioned above will receive particularly excellent results. Venus's transit in Cancer from August 21st will create a special period.)
Disclaimer: Astrology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.