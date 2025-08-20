Image Credit : Getty

Venus will transit in the ninth house of Scorpio. This will double their income. Unexpected profits will occur in business. They will succeed in government-related work. This period will be successful for those involved in legal battles. Their status and respect in society will increase. Job seekers will find suitable employment with good pay. Opportunities to buy a new vehicle, property, or land will arise. Their health will improve during this period. The time is near for those who have been struggling with illness for a long time to recover.

(While this transit of Venus will bring good results for all 12 zodiac signs, the four signs mentioned above will receive particularly excellent results. Venus's transit in Cancer from August 21st will create a special period.)

