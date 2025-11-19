Shukra Gochar 2026: Venus Enters Saturn’s Sign, 3 Zodiacs to Gain Big
Shukra Gochar 2026: According to Vedic astrology, at the beginning of 2026, Venus will enter Capricorn, Saturn's own sign. Because of this, three zodiac signs are set to receive full support from luck.
Venus Transit 2026
In Vedic astrology, Venus is the guru of demons, ruling love, beauty, wealth, and luxury. The transit's impact affects all 12 signs. In 2026, he moves from Sagittarius to Capricorn.
Venus enters Capricorn
On January 13, 2026, at 4:02 AM, Venus will move from Sagittarius to Capricorn, staying until February 6. This transit brings special benefits to certain zodiac signs.
Aries
For Aries, Venus's transit into Capricorn is very favorable, affecting the 10th house of career. Expect unexpected professional gains, business expansion, and new income sources.
Libra
For Libra, this Venus transit is favorable. As Venus moves through the 4th house, you'll enjoy luxury and comfort. Expect success in buying property and improved health.
Capricorn
Capricorns will benefit greatly from this transit. Venus in your 1st house brings peace and prosperity. You'll invest in luxury items and property.
Disclaimer: Astrology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.