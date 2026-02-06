Lucky Zodiac Signs in February: Aries, Scorpio, and Capricorn Will Gain Massive Wealth
Lucky Horoscope for February 2026 signals major changes as Venus moves into Aquarius and joins Rahu in Saturn’s sign. This rare planetary combination will influence the entire month, boosting luck, wealth and success for three zodiac signs.
Venus and Rahu
On Feb 6, Venus moves from Capricorn to Aquarius, where Rahu is already present. This Venus-Rahu conjunction in Saturn's sign will last until March 1, 2026. This rare event happens after 18 years.
Aries
This transit is great for Aries. Your love life will be buzzing, and government workers might get good news. Business will do well, and your finances are set to improve. Just keep an eye on your health.
Scorpio
Scorpios can benefit greatly. Expect a good cash flow and you might even clear some debts. It's a great time for investments and family trips. Your business and finances will be stronger than before.
Capricorn
This transit is lucky for Capricorns. Expect good news as life's problems fade. Enjoy a happy family atmosphere and consider taking your relationship to the next level. Watch your health.
Disclaimer: Astrology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.
