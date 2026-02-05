Astrology Warning: Zodiac Signs That Should Avoid Wearing Silver Jewellery
Astrology says silver’s Moon energy can calm the mind but may not suit everyone. Wearing it incorrectly could cause stress or financial issues. Experts suggest caution and proper guidance before wearing silver.
The importance of silver in astrology
Astrology says metals have special powers, each linked to a planet. Wearing the right one can bring positive changes. Silver, a symbol of the Moon, is often used for mental peace.
Benefits of wearing silver
Astrology suggests silver boosts the Moon's power, which rules the mind and emotions. A silver bracelet is thought to ease anxiety, calm the mind, and balance emotions.
Which zodiac signs get good results from silver?
Astrology says silver is good for Cancer, Scorpio, and Pisces. As water signs, wearing silver is believed to boost their mental stability and self-confidence.
These zodiac signs should be careful when wearing silver
Astrologers warn that silver isn't very suitable for Aries, Leo, and Sagittarius. These are fire signs. Wearing silver can cause them mental instability and financial troubles.
When and on which hand to wear a silver bracelet?
Wear silver on Mon/Fri—men on the right hand, women on the left. Consult an expert first, as horoscopes differ.
Disclaimer: Astrology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.
