Venus in Scorpio 2025: How This Rare Transit Affects Your Zodiac Sign
Venus transits into Scorpio in November 2025, creating a powerful astrological shift that brings luck, love, and financial gains for select zodiac signs. Discover how this rare alignment may impact your relationships, wealth, and personal growth.
Venus takes 26 days to transit from one zodiac sign to another (Venus Transit 2025). It takes 13 days to change constellations. November will be very special. Venus will transit in Scorpio. Mars, the lord of planets, is already there. These two planets will conjunct. Such a coincidence is happening after about 18 years. Its negative and positive effects will be seen on people's lives.
Cancer
Venus transit will be very beneficial for Cancer. Students will succeed in competitive exams. This time will also be auspicious for lovers. Marriage is likely. Love and partnership between couples will increase. You will fulfill all your responsibilities towards your children. Mental stress will go away. There will be happiness in the family and quarrels will end. The financial side will also be strong.
Scorpio
This movement of Venus will open doors of success for Scorpio natives. Natives will only gain for the entire 26 days. Luxury items will be purchased. Income will increase. You will get the benefits of material comforts. During this time, any work you start will be successful. The job search will be completed. There will be profit in business too. Married life will be happy. You will meet a special person.
Leo
During this time, Leos will benefit in all areas. Disputes related to land and property will end. You will also get success in court cases. Pending work will be completed during this time. You may get a chance to work or study abroad. There will be shopping. Money problems will be solved. Wealth will increase.
