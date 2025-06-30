Vastu tips for office bag: Avoid these items for career growth
According to Vastu Shastra, your office bag plays a significant role in your progress. Keeping certain items inside it can hinder your career growth.
People work day and night to achieve success in their careers. Everyone wants to be recognized in the office, praised by their boss, and get timely promotions. But often, despite hard work, success seems elusive.
In such a situation, along with hard work, it's essential to keep in mind some Vastu and astrological rules. Did you know certain items in your office bag can hinder your progress? Yes, these things can impact your energy and increase the effect of negative planets. Let's find out which items to avoid keeping in your office bag to prevent obstacles in your path to progress.
Makeup and Jewelry
Women often keep lipstick, mascara, or small jewelry in their bags. But according to astrology, these items are related to Venus, while the office environment is related to Mercury and Mars. Because of this, these makeup items and jewelry can affect your concentration and decision-making ability.
Nail Cutter or Small Knife
Carrying a nail cutter or a small knife might seem normal, but according to Vastu Shastra, these items symbolize 'cutting off' opportunities and relationships. This can hinder your career and also affect your relationships with people.
Perfume and Deodorant
Keeping perfume or deodorant in your bag every day can hinder your work. The alcohol content in these products weakens mental concentration. This reduces seriousness towards the office and slows down the pace of progress.
Personal Hygiene Items
It's not good to keep items related to personal hygiene like a toothbrush, comb, or other such things in your office bag. According to Vastu Shastra, these items affect the surrounding energy, creating a negative atmosphere in the office. This makes you unwilling to work.
Dirty or Old Clothes
If you keep used or dirty clothes in your office bag, this habit can be harmful. According to Vastu Shastra, it creates negative energy, causing fatigue and irritation. This weakens your focus and makes you dislike working.
If you want to perform well in the office and progress in your career, pay attention to the items in your office bag. According to both Vastu and astrology, keep only essential and positive things in your office bag. Even small things can pave the way for your progress. If your energy and the planets support you along with hard work, success will surely be yours.
Disclaimer: Astrology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.