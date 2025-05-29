Unlucky Zodiac Signs, May 29: Who'll make bad choices? Who'll stress out?
Unlucky Zodiac Signs for May 29, 2025: Thursday, May 29th isn't looking good for 4 zodiac signs. They might feel down, lose some cash, and their health could be iffy. These are today's unlucky signs: Aries, Cancer, Virgo, and Aquarius.
Unlucky Zodiac Signs of May 29, 2025
Aries Horoscope Today
Your partner's spending might bug you. Hasty decisions will backfire. Responsibilities could feel heavy. Be careful with paperwork at work. You might argue with someone. Too much stubbornness spells trouble. Drive safe.
Cancer horoscope Today
A sudden loss could hit you today. Making decisions about work will be tough. Watch out while driving – you could get bumps or bruises. Be extra careful at work, or things could get messy. Chill out and control your temper.
Virgo Horoscope Today
Some Virgos might get into silly arguments. A minor accident is possible if you rush around. Money's a bit tight. You could feel confused. Aggression could mess things up. Your kids might cause some stress.
Aquarius Horoscope Today
Aquarius – someone might try to trick you. Obstacles could block your progress. Those with jobs might face difficulties, and career opportunities could slip away. Something about your partner could really bother you.
Disclaimer: Astrology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.