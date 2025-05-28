Unlucky Zodiac Signs, May 28: Who'll face setbacks? Read now!
Unlucky Zodiac Signs for May 28, 2025: Wednesday, May 28th, will be challenging for 5 zodiac signs. They might face setbacks, leading to sadness. Disputes are possible. These are today's unlucky signs: Taurus, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, and Pisces.
Unlucky Zodiac Signs of May 28, 2025
Taurus Horoscope Today
Your secret plans might get revealed. Someone close could betray you. Avoid signing any documents without reading them. Take care of your health. Fatigue and stress might increase. Stay away from office conflicts. Superiors could be displeased.
Leo horoscope Today
Blood-related ailments are possible. Family disputes might arise. Disagreements with your partner are likely. Avoid hasty decisions to prevent regrets. Drive carefully; injuries are possible. Old illnesses might resurface.
Libra Horoscope Today
Family matters could cause trouble. Love life won't be great. Be careful with financial transactions. Students might face disappointing results despite hard work. Relationships could end. Legal matters might take time. Children might cause sadness.
Scorpio Horoscope Today
You'll worry about your father's health. You might have to borrow money unwillingly. Meddling in others' affairs could land you in trouble. Not a good day for students. A major business deal might get postponed.
Pisces Horoscope Today
Work pressure regarding targets will persist. You might face criticism from superiors. Love life will be troublesome; breakups are possible. Even well-thought-out decisions could backfire. Seasonal illnesses might bother you.
Disclaimer: Astrology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.