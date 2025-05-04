Unlucky Items to Avoid First Thing in the Morning
According to traditional beliefs, seeing certain objects immediately after waking up is considered inauspicious. It is believed that encountering these items can negatively impact your entire day.
Published : May 04 2025, 10:33 AM
Image Credit : Freepik
Avoid seeing a stopped or broken clock first thing in the morning. It's believed to halt energy flow.
Avoid seeing a broom or dustbin upon waking. It's believed to bring misfortune and disrupt your day.
Avoid seeing dirty dishes first thing. Clean them at night to invite Goddess Lakshmi's blessings.
Avoid seeing a mirror upon waking, especially if it's facing your bed, to prevent negative energy.
