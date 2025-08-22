Image Credit : Getty

In Vedic astrology, Shadashtak Yoga is a challenging configuration formed when two planets are placed in the sixth and eighth houses from each other. This Yoga is generally known to create tension, obstacles, and unexpected problems. Since the Sun and Saturn have a natural enmity towards each other, the Shadashtak Yoga formed by them will have very intense impacts.

The Sun represents the soul, self-confidence, and leadership. At the same time, Saturn reflects discipline, hard work, and karmic reactions. This configuration of these two planets can create stress, reduced decision-making ability, and financial or relationship problems.

On August 23, 2025, the Sun will be in Leo, while Saturn will be in Pisces. This configuration creates Shadashtak Yoga as Saturn is in the sixth house from the Sun, and the Sun is in the eighth house from Saturn.