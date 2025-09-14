Saturn Transit October 2025: Big Life Changes for Cancer, Aquarius, and Pisces
In October 2025, Saturn transits into Purvabhadra Nakshatra, bringing positive shifts for Cancer, Aquarius, and Pisces. Astrologers predict improvements in career, stability and personal growth. Discover how this rare movement could change your life.
Image Credit : Getty
Key Change Before Diwali
On October 3, 2025, at 9:49 PM, Saturn will enter Purvabhadra nakshatra. Notably, this occurs before Diwali. Saturn's transit in Jupiter's nakshatra, Purvabhadra, will significantly impact several zodiac signs, especially Cancer, Aquarius, and Pisces, bringing good fortune.
Image Credit : Getty
Importance of Saturn in Astrology
Astrology considers Saturn powerful and strict. Every two and a half years, Saturn changes its sign. Annually, it changes its nakshatra, yielding new results. Currently, Saturn is in retrograde motion in Pisces. The nakshatra change will occur on October 3rd.
Image Credit : Getty
Benefits for Cancer
Saturn entering Purvabhadra greatly benefits Cancer. With Saturn transiting the ninth house, luck strengthens. Success is likely in all endeavors – career, education, investments.
Image Credit : Getty
New Opportunities for Aquarius
Saturn's nakshatra change positively impacts Aquarius, boosting confidence. New career opportunities arise, and financial stability is likely. Your efforts may gain recognition.
Image Credit : Pixabay
Prosperity for Pisces
Saturn in Purvabhadra brings special results for Pisces. Saturn in the ascendant indicates growth in career and business. Reputation and social respect increase, bringing fame and recognition.
Disclaimer: Astrology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.
