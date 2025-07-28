Saturn's Influence on Aquarius, Pisces and Aries: Effective Remedies for Sade Sati
Astrology emphasizes Saturn. It changes signs every two and a half years, impacting several signs with Sade Sati. Which signs are affected?
Changes in Saturn's Position
Saturn changes signs every 2.5 years. In March 2025, it entered Pisces, staying until June 2027. Aquarius, Pisces, and Aries are under Sade Sati's influence. Saturn, the judge, delivers results based on deeds. Behavior and actions matter during this time.
What Happens during Sade Sati?
Sade Sati brings challenges and obstacles as tests. Results vary based on karma. It's not overly tough for the righteous, but rewards come after hard work. Problems increase if Saturn is weak, in an enemy sign, or poorly placed. Precautions and prayers can lessen the impact.
Remedies for Aquarius, Pisces, and Aries
Worship Saturn on Saturdays. Wear black/blue, visit a Saturn temple, light a lamp with mustard oil, offer black flowers, and chant Saturn mantras. This increases Saturn's grace and reduces Sade Sati's effects.
Specific Remedies for Saturn Afflictions
Feed black dogs on Saturdays. Donate black sesame seeds, mustard oil, and blankets to the needy. Donate black shoes/boots. Worship Hanuman. Water a banyan tree. Hanuman worship especially pleases Saturn.
Precautions to Take
Avoid lying and deceit. Shun laziness. Respect elders and the poor. Don't harm animals. Avoid meat, alcohol, and bad company. Sade Sati for Aquarius lasts until June 3, 2027. Saturn doesn't trouble Hanuman devotees, so worship him during Sade Sati.
Disclaimer: Astrology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.
