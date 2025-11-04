Image Credit : Getty

This year is mixed for Pisces as Saturn is in their sign. Work pressure and mental stress may rise. But if you're on the right path, Saturn will bless you. Ditch old habits and be patient for progress. Watch your mental health. Stick to your principles, and all will be well.

