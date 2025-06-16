Image Credit : Asianet News

Saturn's retrograde indicates relief from work and struggles for Cancer. Focus on your work quality, as this time may bring recognition. There are strong chances of increased income. New income sources may also open up. Employees might get promoted or receive a raise. Ongoing disputes with an old enemy or competitor will now be resolved or be in your favor. You'll find success in important tasks, and pending work will progress faster. There may be good news in the family or news of a member's success.