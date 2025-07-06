Saturn Retrograde 2025: How it affects Taurus, Cancer, and Pisces
Saturn holds a special place in astrology. Known as the slowest moving planet, Saturn impacts our lives significantly. Starting July 13th, Saturn goes into retrograde, affecting certain zodiac signs.
Saturn
Saturn is a powerful planet in astrology. As a slow-moving planet, its impact on a zodiac sign lasts for a considerable period. Saturn retrograde refers to its apparent backward motion. This typically has a strong influence on certain zodiac signs. In 2025, Saturn enters retrograde on July 13th at 7:24 AM and remains so until November 28th.
Saturn Retrograde
Saturn Retrograde begins: July 13, 2025 – 7:24 AM
Saturn Retrograde ends: November 28, 2025 – 7:26 AM
Total Retrograde period: 138 days. Saturn's retrograde will be in Pisces. Let's see which zodiac signs will be affected.
Taurus
Taurus might see increased expenses. Be cautious during this time. This Saturn retrograde period can be a bit stressful for Taurus. Unexpected expenses may arise. You might face annoyances and delays at work. Hasty decisions in business could lead to losses. Careful financial planning is essential now. A restrained approach is best.
Cancer
Cancer might also face some difficulties. Efforts may not yield expected results. This isn't a favorable time for Cancer. Ongoing projects could stall. Minor setbacks to reputation are possible. Obstacles may arise in religious or social activities. Rely on your own efforts rather than luck. Move forward with confidence.
Pisces
Saturn retrogrades in Pisces' own house. Be extra cautious. Health issues might crop up. Misunderstandings and minor disputes could occur within the family. Delays and disappointments in tasks are possible. Stay positive. Avoid conflicts. Face every situation with courage.
Hanuman Chalisa
Worship Lord Shani on Saturdays. Reciting Hanuman Chalisa is beneficial. Donating black clothes and black gram to the needy is good. Saturn retrograde is a test for every sign. It can be auspicious for some.
Disclaimer: Astrology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.
