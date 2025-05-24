Samsaptaka Yoga: Career and luck boost for Gemini, Libra, and Leo
When Jupiter enters Gemini and Venus enters Sagittarius, the positioning of these two planets creates Samsaptaka Yoga.
Currently, Jupiter is in Gemini and will enter Cancer on October 18th, returning to Gemini on December 5th. Venus, currently in Pisces, will move to Sagittarius on December 20th. During this time, Jupiter and Venus will be in the 7th house from each other, forming Samsaptaka Yoga, proving lucky for 3 zodiac signs.
In astrology, when two planets are opposite each other or in the 7th house from each other, Samsaptaka Rajyoga is formed. Currently, Jupiter is in the 3rd house from Pisces and the 6th from Sagittarius. Mercury is in the 8th house from Gemini and the 3rd from Virgo. Facing each other, they form Samsaptaka Yoga.
Gemini: Natives may benefit from Samasaptaka Rajyoga. Long-pending tasks might be completed. Employees may see promotions and salary increases. Luck will be on your side. Issues related to children may be resolved. Unmarried individuals may receive marriage proposals. Businesspeople may see special benefits and might go on a religious trip. Investments could yield profits.
Libra: Samsaptaka Rajyoga could prove fortunate. Love life will be good, and family support is indicated. You'll profit in business. Starting a new venture is favored. Financial and family situations will be strong. Ancestral property or family support could bring significant benefits. Interest in spirituality will increase, and you might go on a pilgrimage. Employees may get promotions or new opportunities.
Leo: Samsaptaka Rajyoga could be fruitful. Many happy moments may come your way. New avenues of success will open. You might get promoted with new opportunities. Salary increases are likely. You could profit from the stock market or investments. Relationships with siblings will be harmonious. Secret financial gains are possible. You might receive good news about your child's progress. New opportunities in education are also indicated.
Disclaimer: Astrology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.