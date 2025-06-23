Salt water cleaning for positive energy and financial well-being
According to Vastu Shastra, experts say that cleaning the house with salt water brings positive energy and reduces problems in the house.
Everyone wants their home to be clean and peaceful. Family members want to be happy, healthy, and financially stable. But sometimes, problems start at home without us knowing. Fights, health issues, and financial troubles increase. At such times, it seems that a negative energy that we don't understand is spreading around the house.
At such times, the Vastu rules taught by our elders since ancient times become a guide. Vastu Shastra has great importance in Indian culture. House construction, surrounding cleanliness, and rituals all together affect our lifestyle. According to Vastu Shastra, if you follow one small practice every day... experts say that positive energy will come into the house and change your life. Let's find out what that practice is.
Generally, we use things like phenol and fragrance liquid to clean in water. But from a Vastu perspective... salt water has more power than them. According to Maharashtra-based architect Ranjit Sharma, the practice of wiping the house with salt water removes negative energy from the house. It's not just about cleanliness... it is said to create positive energy in the house.
This is something you do every day... you might think what's the difference in doing so. But this small change... can reduce stress in the house. It can increase mutual love between family members. The mind will be at peace. Health problems will decrease.
Homes with high levels of negative energy are often prone to fights, illnesses, and financial troubles. Vastu Shastra says that Lakshmi Devi does not enter such a house. If such a situation exists, wiping the floor of the house with salt water can bring financial stability.
However, a small precaution is necessary when following this method: Do not pour the purified salt water into the bathroom. That water should be disposed of outside the house. Also, that water should not be used in the temple or worship room.
