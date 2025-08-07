Image Credit : Getty

Aries: Ganesha says the day will be normal. Stay strong, even in odd situations. Health expenses might rise. Avoid negativity. Engaging in improper activities could lead to embarrassing situations. Business needs serious thought. Marital relations will be good. Minor seasonal illnesses might bother you.

Taurus: Ganesha says it's time to use wisdom and cleverness, not emotions. You'll sense changes around you, positively impacting you and your family. Don't waste energy on arguments. Spending time with elders will give you positive energy. Business might see positive beginnings. Ignore minor domestic issues. Health will be good.