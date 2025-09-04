Rare Gajakesari Yoga on September 14, 2025: Moon-Jupiter Conjunction in Gemini
A powerful Gajakesari Raja Yoga will form during Pitru Paksha, according to the Vedic calendar. This Raja Yoga is formed by the conjunction of Jupiter and Moon.
The Moon transits into Gemini on September 14th and joins Jupiter, already transiting in this zodiac sign. The conjunction of Jupiter and Moon forms the powerful Gajakesari Raja Yoga.
Virgo: Gajakesari Raja Yoga brings special results. Career and business will see good profits. Unemployed may find jobs. Creative folks have a good time. Travel is possible. Enemies can be defeated. Money-making opportunities arise. Love relationships deepen.
Leo: Gajakesari Raja Yoga proves very auspicious. Income and profit doors open. Finances improve. Students might travel abroad for studies. Enjoyable time with family and friends. Mental peace prevails. Investments could yield substantial gains.
Taurus: Gajakesari Raja Yoga offers positive outcomes. Sudden financial gains are possible. Sweet speech and deepened relationships with loved ones. Love with partner increases. Renewed energy. Good time for old projects. Avoid lending money; losses possible.
Disclaimer: Astrology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.
