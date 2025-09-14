Pitru Paksha 2025: Spiritual Significance of Tulsi in Ancestor Worship
Discover why Tulsi holds deep spiritual importance during Pitru Paksha 2025. Its sacred fragrance is believed to please ancestors and aid their journey to Vishnu Loka. Learn how Tulsi is used in rituals to honour departed souls.
Proof in Religious Texts
Religious texts mention the significance of Tulsi leaves in Shradh. Ancestors, delighted by the scent of Tulsi, ride Garuda to Vishnu Loka. When Pind Daan is performed with Tulsi, ancestors remain satisfied until the end of the world. There's evidence of this in religious scriptures.
Things to Remember During Shradh
*Sesame seeds are considered divine food. Black sesame seeds uniquely satisfy ancestors. Hence, Shradh rituals should be performed with black sesame seeds.
*Shradh rituals should be done facing south.
*Shradh shouldn't be performed without a seat. Kusha grass seats are ideal, but wooden planks can be used if they lack iron nails. Wool or silk seats are also permissible, as detailed in Shradh Kalpa.
Permitted Foods and Fruits in Shradh
Sesame, barley, rice, wheat, cow's milk and its products, honey, sugar, good vegetables, wood apple, amla, grapes, jackfruit, pomegranate, walnut, cashews, coconut, dates, oranges, plums, betel leaves, ginger, blackberries, jaggery, lotus seeds, and lemons are considered permissible in Shradh. This is documented in Vayu Purana, Shradh Chandrika, Shradh Viveka, Shradh Prakar, and Shradh Kalpa.
Prohibited Foods in Shradh
Millets, chickpeas, lentils, black gram, sattu, radish, black cumin, cucumber, black salt, bottle gourd, pumpkin, large mustard, black mustard leaves, shatapushpa, and any stale, rotten, raw, or impure fruit or food are prohibited.
Food Vessels
According to religious texts, gold, silver, bronze, and copper vessels are best. In their absence, brass should be used, but serving Shradh food on banana leaves is strictly forbidden. Handmade clay pots should be used to offer food to ancestors during Shradh.
Popular belief suggests wooden utensils and leaf bowls (excluding banana leaves) are acceptable. Silver is considered especially significant for offering food to ancestors. Gold, copper, and bronze are also acceptable, but iron should never be used.
Disclaimer: Astrology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.