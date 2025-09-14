Image Credit : Getty

According to religious texts, gold, silver, bronze, and copper vessels are best. In their absence, brass should be used, but serving Shradh food on banana leaves is strictly forbidden. Handmade clay pots should be used to offer food to ancestors during Shradh.

Popular belief suggests wooden utensils and leaf bowls (excluding banana leaves) are acceptable. Silver is considered especially significant for offering food to ancestors. Gold, copper, and bronze are also acceptable, but iron should never be used.

