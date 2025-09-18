Astrology Says People Born in These Months Have Mind-Reading Abilities
According to astrology, people born in certain months have a rare gift of intuition and emotional intelligence. Their patience and deep understanding allow them to read others’ minds with ease, making them highly empathetic.
A person's personality
Astrology suggests your birth month reveals your personality. Those born in certain months can easily understand the inner thoughts and feelings of other people.
February
Those born in February are emotional and observant. They easily grasp others' feelings by reading body language, voice tone, and expressions. This is a natural talent.
May
Those born in May are experts at understanding people. They are patient listeners who grasp inner meanings. People born in May have a sharp intuition and keen insight.
November
Those born in November easily read minds. Their deep intuition helps them detect hidden thoughts. They connect with others' emotions and try to solve their problems honestly.
August
Those born in August are natural leaders. They observe everyone carefully, understand feelings to improve relationships, and have a deep ability to read minds.
Disclaimer: Astrology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.