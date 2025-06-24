Pearl ring benefits and how to wear for astrological benefits
In astrology, wearing rings according to planets is considered auspicious. Similarly, pearls are considered auspicious and fruitful for the peace of the moon.
| Published : Jun 24 2025, 09:40 AM
1 Min read
Share this Photo Gallery
- FB
- TW
- Linkdin
- Follow Us
15
Image Credit : Getty
Pearls are considered the gemstone of the moon. Astrologically, the moon brings peace. It's believed that wearing pearls removes negative thoughts, calming the mind. Married folks might find relationship issues resolved, and love life sweetened. Students struggling with studies can also benefit. However, there are important things to keep in mind before wearing pearls.
25
Image Credit : Freepik
Astrology suggests wearing a pearl ring on your dominant hand. If you're right-handed, wear it on your right hand for the best results.
35
Image Credit : social media
Which finger is auspicious? Right-handed people should wear a pearl ring on their right little finger to maximize the moon's influence. Silver is the preferred metal for pearl settings.
45
Image Credit : pinterest
Auspicious day to wear? In Hinduism, timing matters. Wear your pearl ring on a Monday during the Shukla Paksha (waxing moon) or on a full moon day. Astrologers recommend a pearl of at least 7-8 ratti for optimal benefits.
55
Image Credit : Asianet News
Before wearing, soak the ring in Ganges water or raw cow's milk for 10 minutes. Chant "Om Chandraaya Namah" 108 times before putting it on.
Disclaimer: Astrology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.
Top Stories