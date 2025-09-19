Venus Transits 4 Times in October 2025 – These Zodiac Signs Will Get Rich
In October 2025, Venus will transit four times, bringing powerful shifts in love, luck, and wealth. Certain zodiac signs are set to receive major financial gains and blessings. Discover which signs will benefit most from these rare Venus transits.
1 Min read
Share this Photo Gallery
- FB
- TW
- Linkdin
- Follow Us
14
Image Credit : stockPhoto
Venus Transit 2025
Lord Shukra, the planet of wealth and luxury, transits every 26 days. This October, he will transit four times, bringing good fortune to three specific zodiac signs.
Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source
24
Image Credit : Getty
Aries
Aries folks will see positive changes. Your finances will improve, and stuck money will return. You'll gain social recognition and succeed in professional projects. No major health issues.
34
Image Credit : Getty
Sagittarius
For Sagittarius, this transit is very favorable. Your income may double, and family bonds will get stronger. You might travel and buy new property. Good profits from investments.
44
Image Credit : Getty
Aquarius
Aquarius will see financial gains and resolved property issues. Hard work pays off. Job seekers may find new roles.
Disclaimer: Astrology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.
Latest Videos
Related Stories