Image Credit : Asianet News

Those born on the 7th, 16th, or 25th may experience anxiety, nervous breakdowns, and leg pain. Those born on the 8th, 17th, or 26th may experience joint pain, arthritis, muscle problems, and headaches.

Disclaimer: Astrology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.