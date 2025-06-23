Numerology secrets: Can your birth date predict your health?
According to numerology, people born on different dates are likely to face health problems in the future.
- FB
- TW
- Linkdin
- Follow Us
Those born on the 1st, 10th, 19th, and 28th of any month are likely to suffer from high blood pressure (BP), related issues, and eye problems, as per numerology.
People born on the 2nd, 11th, 20th, or 29th of any month have a radix of 2. These folks might face colds, stomach-related problems, and low immunity.
According to numerology, those born on the 3rd, 12th, 22nd, and 30th will likely face dust allergies, UTIs, weight gain, and lung issues.
People born on the 4th, 13th, 22nd, and 31st may experience headaches, breathing problems, throat infections, migraines, and hair loss.
Those born on the 5th, 14th, or 23rd of any month may experience sore throats, increased toxicity, and digestive issues.
Those born on the 6th, 15th, or 24th may face sexual problems, menstrual issues, fertility problems, and skin problems.
Those born on the 7th, 16th, or 25th may experience anxiety, nervous breakdowns, and leg pain. Those born on the 8th, 17th, or 26th may experience joint pain, arthritis, muscle problems, and headaches.
Disclaimer: Astrology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.