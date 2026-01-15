Radix Number 3 in Numerology: Jupiter Blessings for Birth Dates 3, 12, 21, 30
People born on the 3rd, 12th, 21st, or 30th are blessed by Jupiter with opportunities like a new house, car, or marriage. Numerology highlights Radix Number 3 as lucky, powerful, and extraordinary.
Numerology
If you're born on the 3rd, 12th, 21st, or 30th, your radix is 3, Jupiter's number. These folks are destined for success. They're great problem-solvers and decision-makers.
Number 3
Number 3 people love education and applying knowledge. They succeed as teachers, writers, or entrepreneurs. They struggle early but find success after 35, making wise decisions.
Goals
Thanks to their experience and maturity, number 3 people set clear goals and strategize well. They build strong professional and social networks, boosting their opportunities.
Lucky colours
Yellow, red, and orange are lucky colours for number 3s. Gold brings them prosperity. Chanting Vishnu Sahasranama on Thursdays and being mindful boosts their luck and peace.
Positive traits
Number 3s aren't perfect. They can be stubborn, hasty, and extravagant, and get discouraged by failure. But these weaknesses push them to learn and improve themselves.
Disclaimer: Numerology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.
