Today's Horoscope, March 5: Discover what the stars predict for your day. A favourable time for auspicious work, business deals, new beginnings, family trips, and creative activities like architecture and dance.

The stars have an interesting message for you today. March 5 brings positive energy for auspicious activities, important discussions and new beginnings. It may also be a favourable time for family outings, travel plans and creative pursuits. Read on to discover what the day has in store for your zodiac sign.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Aries

You might discuss a pooja or some auspicious function at home. Your eye problems could get worse. Be very careful when you're walking. You might suffer from stomach issues. Your enemies will fail to harm you. There could be some extra expenses. If you were worried about your children, that stress will go away. You might feel drawn to religious discussions. The whole day will be busy with work. Be careful of any trouble on the road.

Taurus

Even if there's financial stress in the family, it will get resolved. Your earning prospects look good and financial growth will continue. You might get into some unnecessary trouble. Guests might come over to your house. Your worries about your children could increase. At work, luck will be on your side. You might have issues with your sugar levels. You may need to take help from someone younger than you. It's better not to share your problems with anyone.

Gemini

Don't ignore minor illnesses. Someone living abroad might visit your home. It's a day for your wishes to come true. It's best not to voice your opinions at the workplace. You might face hurtful behaviour from your wife. It's better not to argue with your spouse. You'll be able to impress others with your good behaviour. Your income might increase in the afternoon.

Cancer

A long-distance trip with everyone is possible. You might get a good reputation for some good work. Students will have to be patient to see good results. Be careful with money transactions. The day might be spent in extreme laziness. Don't try to do something that you know is beyond your capability. Savings will be low due to extra expenses. Today, you might have to do something for your own convenience. Good news may come regarding your children's work. Try to adapt to unfavourable situations.

Leo

You might have to go out for work in the morning. Getting into personal discussions with someone could lead to arguments. You might be given the responsibility of looking after a valuable item. Worries about your children will increase. A dishonest person could give you a bad name. An old wound might cause more pain. You could earn some money from a lottery. Enemies might try to humiliate you. You'll find joy in social service. Negative thoughts might cause mental distress.

Virgo

You could be unnecessarily insulted by a senior person. You might suddenly get stuck in a legal mess. It's better not to be overly generous with anyone. Speak very carefully with everyone. You might get help in your business from someone. If you're not careful, you could end up spending a lot of money. A trip with the whole family is possible. Be careful to avoid any bleeding or injury. Be a little cautious with electrical appliances. You will spend time on the medical treatment of elders at home.

Libra

You may get relief from a long-term illness. Being lazy at work can cause a lot of damage. Hoping for extra gains might lead to a loss. You might get help from your children. There could be some conflict in your love life. The time is not good for lower education. You will have back pain issues. A family trip is on the cards. Despite working tirelessly all day, your financial situation may not improve much. Your married life will be happy. A good task might fail after noon.

Scorpio

There might be good news in business. Avoid arguments and debates. You need to pay special attention to what your elders say. Household expenses may increase. If you give up on your music practice, it will be a problem. Worries about blood pressure may increase. The time is not favourable for higher education. There might be a disagreement for not fulfilling your mother's responsibilities. You'll feel happy after doing something for the poor. Don't lend money to anyone. Excessive anger could lead to family disputes.

Sagittarius

You will get praised by your family for some work. The day is good for drivers. There's a possibility of getting into a legal case. You might feel disappointed for not getting what you rightfully deserve. Unrealistic hopes could lead to extra spending. You will receive love from a dear one. Expenses might increase due to an expensive meal. You may not profit from buying and selling. Stomach pain might increase. Trying to help others could lead to trouble for you.

Capricorn

You might have a pointless argument with your parents. Your expenses could increase. You may get a share of your parents' property. You could get insulted for giving good advice to someone. Business will run as usual. You will find joy in spiritual discussions. A trip might lead to unnecessary harassment. Today, you must do all your work very carefully, as a small mistake can lead to a big loss. You might have to help your in-laws. A job opportunity for your child is on the horizon.

Aquarius

You might get a promotion at work because of your intelligence. There's a chance to meet relatives. You need to think carefully before buying a vehicle or property. Your wife's reckless spending could cause trouble at home. A vitamin deficiency might harm your body. Stay away from any trouble with the police. It's not a good time for students. Excessive anger can disrupt your work. Physical discomfort might cause you to lose out on work.

Pisces

Not giving enough time to your family due to business pressure can lead to disputes. An old hope might be shattered. You might find a lost item. Consult your wife before making any important decisions. A good time awaits dancers. Pain in the lower back area might increase. A conflict in your love life may get resolved. You could benefit greatly from a very close friend. Trust may return in your love life. Your sweet behaviour will attract everyone.

Disclaimer: Astrology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.