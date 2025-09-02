Image Credit : stockPhoto

Number 1 (Born on 1, 10, 19, and 28 of any month)

Ganesh says you'll feel confident and positive today. Don't interfere too much in household chores. Your relationship with your spouse will improve. Ancestral activities might face some disruptions.

Number 2 (Born on 2, 11, 20, and 29 of any month)

Ganesh advises seeking advice from family members. You might face issues with machinery, employees, etc., at work. Be cautious about finances. Your responsibilities at work could increase.